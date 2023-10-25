Upcoming ACC schedule and notes

﻿Upcoming ACC Football Schedule THURSDAY, OCT. 26 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Syracuse at Virginia Tech 7:30 p.m., ESPN 133, 134, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Syracuse leads series, 11-8; Last meeting: Syracuse, 41-36 (2021) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) SATURDAY, OCT. 28 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest Noon, ABC 137, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Florida State leads series, 30-9-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 31-21 (2022) ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) UConn at Boston College Noon, ACCN 389 or 390 979 or 980 Series: Boston College leads series, 12-1-2; Last meeting: UConn, 13-3 (2022) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) Clemson at NC State 2 p.m., The CW 94, 205, or 391 968 or 981 Series: Clemson leads series, 60-29-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-20 (2022) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) Virginia at Miami 3:30 p.m., ACCN 159, 206, or 390 969 or 980 Series: Miami leads series, 12-8; Last meeting: Miami, 14-12 (4OT) (2022) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Parker (sideline) No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville 3:30 p.m., ESPN 137, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Louisville leads series, 3-0; Last meeting: Louisville, 62-22 (2021) ESPN: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Pitt at No. 14 Notre Dame 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock 85 or 129 85 or 129 Series: Notre Dame leads, 50-21-1; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 45-3 (2020) NBC: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline) No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech 8 p.m., ACCN 137, 138, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: Georgia Tech leads, 32-22-3; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 21-17 (2022) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. FOUR ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 9 For the eighth week this season, the ACC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll, led by Florida State at No. 4. North Carolina (No. 17), Louisville (No. 18), and Duke (No. 20) round out the ACC teams in the top 25. Miami is also receiving votes. Four ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State (No. 4) remained in the top five, while North Carolina (No. 17) and Louisville (No. 18) were in the top 20. Duke fell to No. 21. Miami and Clemson also received votes in the coaches poll for the third consecutive week. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 33-13 (.717) overall in non-conference play over the first eight weeks. The ACC has two non-conference games this week. The ACC is tied for the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences with 33 victories. The ACC has eight non-conference Power 5 wins, the most among all FBS conferences. Eight of the ACC’s 33 non-conference wins have come against the Big Ten and the SEC (8-5 combined record), with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 9-44 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. TOUGHEST IN THE LAND The ACC has the highest strength of schedule as a conference in the SportSource Analytics conference rankings (53.07) among all FBS conferences. The ACC has 26 wins against teams with a .500 record or better, the most among all Power 5 Conferences. ONE SCORE IN ACC PLAY 42.3 percent of the ACC’s conference games (11-of-26) have been decided by one score or less this season, the second-highest among all Power 5 conferences. BOWL-ELIGIBLE TEAMS Heading into Week 9 (Oct. 23-28), there are 30 bowl-eligible teams in FBS, including three teams from the ACC in Florida State, Louisville, and North Carolina. Two teams in the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and Miami Hurricanes (5-2) are one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while five other teams are two wins away. With Louisville’s 33-20 win over then-No. 10 Notre Dame (Oct. 7) in Week 6, the Cardinals became the first ACC team and one of just five teams to become bowl eligible in the first six weeks of the season along with Georgia, Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. PREVIEWING WEEK 9 Week 9 of the 2023 season will see all 14 ACC teams back in action, highlighted by six conference matchups, including a top-20 matchup between No. 20 Duke and No. 18 Louisville. Syracuse and Virginia Tech both return to action following a bye week on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Orange will look to snap a three-game skid, while VT will look to pick up its third ACC win of the year. On Saturday, Boston College is seeking its fourth consecutive victory when the Eagles step out of ACC play to host UConn (Noon ET/ACCN), while No. 4 Florida State puts its undefeated record on the line on the road at Wake Forest in a pivotal ACC matchup (Noon ET/ABC). Clemson and NC State (2 p.m. ET/The CW) will both be looking to bounce back from an ACC loss in their last outings, while Virginia heads to Miami (3:30 p.m./ACCN) on a two-game winning streak and coming off the program’s first-ever road win over a nationally-ranked top-10 opponent last week at North Carolina. The top-20 matchup between No. 20 Duke and No. 18 Louisville on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN) will highlight the ACC schedule, with both teams looking to stay in contention for a trip to the ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Pitt will take on yet another top-25 opponent with a road game at No. 14 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m./NBC) in non-conference play, while No. 17 North Carolina and Georgia Tech will meet in Atlanta (8 p.m./ACCN) with both suffering ACC losses at home last week. WEEK 8 RECAP After all five home teams won by double digits two weeks ago in Week 7, Week 8 saw two road teams win three of the five games decided by eight points or less. Florida State extended its winning streak to 13 consecutive wins with a 38-20 home win over then-No. 16 Duke, pushing the Noles’ all-time record versus the Blue Devils to 22-0. Virginia won its second consecutive game with a 31-27 road win at then-No. 10 and undefeated North Carolina, the Cavaliers' first road win over a nationally-ranked top-10 team in program history. Boston College scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind in a 38-23 win on the road at Georgia Tech, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of play. Wake Forest saved the best for last in its Homecoming win over Pitt, as Santino Marucci threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hite with just :07 seconds left in the game to snap a three-game losing streak and defeat the Panthers 21-17. Clemson and Miami needed extra time in their ACC matchup, as the Hurricanes’ Andres Borregales hit a 38-yard field goal with 1:51 to go in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 17-17. After both teams made a field goal in the first overtime period, Miami’s Aja Allen rushed in from three yards out in the second overtime to put Miami in front at 28-20 following the two-point conversion. On a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 1-yard line, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik was chased down and tackled for a loss by Miami’s Corey Flagg Jr. to seal the home ACC win for the Canes.

