Swinney has a message for Clemson fans about 2024 Spring Game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference Wednesday previewing the 2024 Orange & White game inside Death Valley on Saturday (1 pm ET). Swinney hopes Clemson fans show up in big numbers like they always do for the annual scrimmage. "I will say this to our fans. I really hope they’ll show up, and we’ll have a great crowd," Swinney said. "It’s free, but it is a very meaningful opportunity for us as a program, and our fans always show up." This is a big deal for some of the squad's youngsters and players trying to step up into more prominent roles this season. "For this team in particular, we have 16 midyears," Swinney said. "This is the only opportunity we have. There is no preseason for us, no exhibition games, no scrimmages against other teams. This is the only true opportunity we have to create a true game feel. "For a lot of these midyears, this is a big moment because the next time they actually play, the scoreboard’s going to be lit up,” Swinney said. “So, this is a great opportunity to try to hopefully create that game feeling for some of these guys. And then we’ve got some guys that are getting a lot more opportunity as your team changes every year and you start over." The weather should be great for a fun afternoon for Clemson families. "It’s going to be a great day. It's going to be 60-something and cooler. A beautiful sunshine day, so hopefully, we’ll have a great crowd,” Swinney said. “We’ve got a lot of recruits coming, a lot of families. So, let’s pack that thing and let’s make it a great day. I think it’ll be a very competitive day."

