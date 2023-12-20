Clemson commit honored as Junior Football Player of Year

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson commit Gideon Davidson honored as Junior Football Player of Year
2023 Dec 20
Gideon Davidson Photo
Gideon Davidson - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 193   Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#46 Overall, #3 RB, #2 VA
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #4 RB, #1 VA
24/7:
#81 Overall, #3 RB, #4 VA

The accolades keep rolling in for 2025 Clemson running back pledge Gideon Davidson.

MaxPreps named him its National Junior Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Davidson rushed for nearly 2,800 yards with 43 touchdowns in a 14-0 state title run for Liberty Christian (Va.).

More from MaxPreps:

Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian (Lynchburg, Va.) is the 2023 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, joining past winners Deshaun Watson (2012), Jake Browning (2013), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018) and Travis Hunter (2020)...

In a 28-14 win over Lafayette (Williamsburg) in the Class 3 championship game, Davidson carried 22 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns to go with seven tackles and two interceptions on defense.

The 6-foot, 195-pound running back finished the year with 2,752 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. He added two receiving scores and a punt return TD. Davidson was named the VHSL Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year and was a first team selection on defense. He was also named the 2023 MaxPreps Virginia Player of the Year.

The Clemson commit put on a show in a 63-14 win over Turner Ashby (Bridgewater) in the quarterfinals, rushing for a season-high 359 yards and six touchdowns on only 16 carries. Davidson rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 of 14 games...

Davidson is the first player from Virginia to be named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year. He is the fourth running back to take home the honor joining Johnathan Gray of Aledo (Texas), Zach Evans of North Shore (Houston) and Rueben Owens of El Campo (Texas).

