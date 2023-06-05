4-star TE has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star TE Nate Roberts has Clemson in top schools
|2023 Jun 5, Mon 14:18-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Washington, OK (Washington HS) Class: 2025
#107 Overall, #3 TE-H, #2 OK
#160 Overall, #5 TE, #3 OK
#55 Overall, #3 TE, #2 OK
Four-star 2025 tight end
Nate Roberts released a top schools list shortly after adding Clemson to his offer sheet.
The Washington, Oklahoma prospect has an early Top 12 of Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Baylor, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Roberts is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation. He tallied 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Roberts announced a Clemson offer on May 31.
The Washington, Oklahoma prospect has an early Top 12 of Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Baylor, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Roberts is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation.
He tallied 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Roberts announced a Clemson offer on May 31.
I am thankful for each opportunity, however at this point I will focus on the following schools going forward: @oregonfootball @GeorgiaFootball @NDFootball @BUFootball @ClemsonFB @CanesFootball @PennStateFball @UMichFootball @AuburnFootball @OhioStateFB @OU_Football… pic.twitter.com/TTGMvEn7tY— Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) June 5, 2023
|
