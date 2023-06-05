4-star TE has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star TE Nate Roberts has Clemson in top schools
2023 Jun 5
Nate Roberts - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 225   Hometown: Washington, OK (Washington HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #3 TE-H, #2 OK
Rivals:
#160 Overall, #5 TE, #3 OK
24/7:
#55 Overall, #3 TE, #2 OK

Four-star 2025 tight end Nate Roberts released a top schools list shortly after adding Clemson to his offer sheet.

The Washington, Oklahoma prospect has an early Top 12 of Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Baylor, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Roberts is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation.

He tallied 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Roberts announced a Clemson offer on May 31.

