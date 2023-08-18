FOX's Joel Klatt on FSU v. Clemson: "Clemson runs the conference"

TigerNet Staff by

The numbers back up the assertion. Clemson runs the ACC on the gridiron. But several outlets and pundits say Florida State is poised to take the 2023 conference crown and push for a Playoff spot. FOX Sports lead analyst Joel Klatt did a breakdown of if Florida State is ready to overtake Clemson, after they were ranked ahead of the Tigers in both the AP and Coaches preseason polls. “Are they (Florida State) ready? Yeah, they're ready, but the problem is you have to beat Clemson. Because Clemson runs the conference. Have they done enough to overtake Clemson? I'm not sure. They didn't last year when they were at home," Klatt said. "They’re (Clemson) going to be able to throw the ball. Klubnik is a really good player – a really good player. Probably should’ve been playing the majority of the time last year. "This is why Clemson is going to run the ACC. This is why I have them rated ahead of Florida State. And this is why it’s not time for the Seminoles yet.” Klatt ranked Clemson No. 9 preseason and FSU No. 10. "Clemson has a quarterback that I believed in a year ago and probably should have started more games," Klatt said. "DJ Uiagalelei was struggling, and it should have been Cade Klubnik that came in ... We know what Garrett Riley just did at TCU with Max Duggan, and Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnson. They are going to be better on offense, and this is what they've desperately needed over the course of the last few seasons. So here, Garrett Riley comes in. The next time a Riley-coached offense has a bad year at quarterback, please let me know, because I've never seen it. "Garrett Riley and Lincoln Riley - they understand how to move the ball down the field. I'm in on Clemson. They should be better on defense, they won the ACC a year ago, they've got their best games, or toughest games, at home, a place they rarely ever lose over the last five or six years. I'm in on Clemson." Clemson has won seven in a row over the Seminoles and first takes on FSU at home on Sept. 23, before a potential rematch in the now division-less ACC Championship Game in Charlotte come December. Watch more analysis below: "Clemson runs the conference." 👑



Is @joelklatt buying the Florida State hype? 👀 pic.twitter.com/By9FJIF51f — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) August 15, 2023

