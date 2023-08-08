CFB lead analyst has Clemson in preseason Top 10

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt has Clemson as the ACC favorite, but barely. Klatt released his Top 25 on Monday and ranked the ACC's Tigers No. 9 overall. "Clemson has a quarterback that I believed in a year ago and probably should have started more games," Klatt said. "DJ Uiagalelei was struggling, and it should have been Cade Klubik that came in ... We know what Garrett Riley just did at TCU with Max Duggan, and Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnson. They are going to be better on offense, and this is what they've desperately needed over the course of the last few seasons. So here, Garrett Riley comes in. The next time a Riley-coached offense has a bad year at quarterback, please let me know, because I've never seen it. "Garrett Riley and Lincoln Riley - they understand how to move the ball down the field. I'm in on Clemson. They should be better on defense, they won the ACC a year ago, they've got their best games, or toughest games, at home, a place they rarely ever lose over the last five or six years. I'm in on Clemson." Florida State is right behind Clemson at No. 10. "LSU is gonna beat them. Clemson is gonna beat them. They are gonna be 2-2 to start the year. They may win 10 games. They may go on to have a solid year. I just don't see them winning the ACC, and I don't see them beating those two teams," Klatt said. Georgia leads his ranking, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State in his Top 5. Another team on Clemson's 2023 slate in Notre Dame is No. 18, as well as North Carolina at No. 21.

