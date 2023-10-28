BREAKING

This is a file photo from ESPN College Gameday's visit to the Cotton Bowl. They were at Utah now. (Photo: Richard Brazziell / USATODAY)
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-NC State
by - 2023 Oct 28 11:58

ESPN's College GameDay crew made their picks for the Clemson game at NC State.

The game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network.

The Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite NC State. Clemson is 2-5 against the spread this season.

College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: NC State

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Steve Smith Sr.: Clemson

Lee Corso: No formal pick but NC State was his SuperDog of the week (wasn't on the show this week).

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

