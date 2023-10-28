ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-NC State

ESPN's College GameDay crew made their picks for the Clemson game at NC State. The game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network. The Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite NC State. Clemson is 2-5 against the spread this season. College GameDay picks Desmond Howard: NC State Pat McAfee: Clemson Celebrity guest picker Steve Smith Sr.: Clemson Lee Corso: No formal pick but NC State was his SuperDog of the week (wasn't on the show this week). Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

