ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-NC State
2023 Oct 28 11:58-
ESPN's College GameDay crew made their picks for the Clemson game at NC State.
The game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on the CW Network. The Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite NC State. Clemson is 2-5 against the spread this season. College GameDay picks Desmond Howard: NC State Pat McAfee: Clemson Celebrity guest picker Steve Smith Sr.: Clemson Lee Corso: No formal pick but NC State was his SuperDog of the week (wasn't on the show this week). Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
College GameDay picks
Desmond Howard: NC State
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Celebrity guest picker Steve Smith Sr.: Clemson
Lee Corso: No formal pick but NC State was his SuperDog of the week (wasn't on the show this week).
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
