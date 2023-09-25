Deshaun Watson fined by NFL for 'violent gesture' after TD, two unnecessary roughness violations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the unsportsmanlike penalty was for a 'violent gesture' while celebrating a touchdown with his teammate David Njoku.

The video shows Watson and Njoku shooting pretend guns in the air:

Here’s the “violent gesture” that led to one of Deshaun Watson’s three fines from Monday night.



Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD. Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/bYgU7D3kVY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Watson also made contact with a ref during the game but didn't get fined or receive a punishment by the NFL.

"Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials," the league said in a statement recently. "In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul."

Looks like Deshaun Watson got away with putting his hands on an official. Usually a no-no. pic.twitter.com/EbEjDiyaxO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

Watson finished the contest, completing 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He was sacked six times during the loss.