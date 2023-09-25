CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Deshaun Watson fined by NFL for 'violent gesture' after TD, two unnecessary roughness violations

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 25 12:01

The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was fined $35,513 for two unnecessary roughness violations and unsportsmanlike conduct in the 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the unsportsmanlike penalty was for a 'violent gesture' while celebrating a touchdown with his teammate David Njoku.

The video shows Watson and Njoku shooting pretend guns in the air:

Watson also made contact with a ref during the game but didn't get fined or receive a punishment by the NFL.

"Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials," the league said in a statement recently. "In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul."

Watson finished the contest, completing 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He was sacked six times during the loss.

