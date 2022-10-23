Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll

Clemson's place remained the same, while some past and future opponents moved up.

Clemson is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll this week, trailing No. 1 Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan.

The Tigers have a current top-10 win now with Wake Forest moving to No. 10. Syracuse fell only to No. 16 after the 27-21 defeat in Death Valley. UNC is No 21 and NC State is No. 23.

Something to watch for later in the season, Clemson has a final-stretch opponent ranked now with South Carolina (No. 25). The Tigers host the 5-2 Gamecocks on Nov. 26.

Clemson has a weekend off coming up before the Nov. 5 game at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m./NBC).

Coaches Poll

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Georgia 7-0 1550 43 1 — 1/3

2 Ohio State 7-0 1516 17 2 — 2/3

3 Tennessee 7-0 1424 2 4 1 3/NR

4 Michigan 7-0 1407 1 3 -1 3/6

5 Clemson 8-0 1325 0 5 — 4/5

6 Alabama 7-1 1264 0 6 — 1/6

7 Texas Christian 7-0 1184 0 8 1 7/NR

8 Oregon 6-1 1125 0 9 1 8/24

9 Oklahoma State 6-1 1031 0 11 2 7/11

10 Wake Forest 6-1 949 0 13 3 10/21

11 Southern California 6-1 941 0 12 1 6/15

12 Mississippi 7-1 816 0 7 -5 7/24

13 Penn State 6-1 789 0 16 3 10/NR

14 Utah 5-2 782 0 15 1 8/19

15 UCLA 6-1 744 0 10 -5 10/NR

16 Syracuse 6-1 554 0 14 -2 14/NR

17 Kentucky 5-2 473 0 18 1 8/22

18 Illinois 6-1 469 0 20 2 18/NR

19 Cincinnati 6-1 441 0 19 — 19/NR

20 Louisiana State 6-2 350 0 NR 6 20/NR

21 North Carolina 6-1 347 0 22 1 21/NR

22 Kansas State 5-2 261 0 17 -5 16/NR

23 NC State 5-2 259 0 23 — 10/23

24 Tulane 7-1 206 0 25 1 24/NR

25 South Carolina 5-2 87 0 NR 4 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others rec. votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.