Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
|2022 Oct 23, Sun 12:40-
Clemson's place remained the same, while some past and future opponents moved up.
Clemson is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll this week, trailing No. 1 Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan.
The Tigers have a current top-10 win now with Wake Forest moving to No. 10. Syracuse fell only to No. 16 after the 27-21 defeat in Death Valley. UNC is No 21 and NC State is No. 23.
Something to watch for later in the season, Clemson has a final-stretch opponent ranked now with South Carolina (No. 25). The Tigers host the 5-2 Gamecocks on Nov. 26.
Clemson has a weekend off coming up before the Nov. 5 game at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m./NBC).
Coaches Poll
Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo
1 Georgia 7-0 1550 43 1 — 1/3
2 Ohio State 7-0 1516 17 2 — 2/3
3 Tennessee 7-0 1424 2 4 1 3/NR
4 Michigan 7-0 1407 1 3 -1 3/6
5 Clemson 8-0 1325 0 5 — 4/5
6 Alabama 7-1 1264 0 6 — 1/6
7 Texas Christian 7-0 1184 0 8 1 7/NR
8 Oregon 6-1 1125 0 9 1 8/24
9 Oklahoma State 6-1 1031 0 11 2 7/11
10 Wake Forest 6-1 949 0 13 3 10/21
11 Southern California 6-1 941 0 12 1 6/15
12 Mississippi 7-1 816 0 7 -5 7/24
13 Penn State 6-1 789 0 16 3 10/NR
14 Utah 5-2 782 0 15 1 8/19
15 UCLA 6-1 744 0 10 -5 10/NR
16 Syracuse 6-1 554 0 14 -2 14/NR
17 Kentucky 5-2 473 0 18 1 8/22
18 Illinois 6-1 469 0 20 2 18/NR
19 Cincinnati 6-1 441 0 19 — 19/NR
20 Louisiana State 6-2 350 0 NR 6 20/NR
21 North Carolina 6-1 347 0 22 1 21/NR
22 Kansas State 5-2 261 0 17 -5 16/NR
23 NC State 5-2 259 0 23 — 10/23
24 Tulane 7-1 206 0 25 1 24/NR
25 South Carolina 5-2 87 0 NR 4 25/NR
Dropped out: No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.
Others rec. votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.