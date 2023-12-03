CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced

Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced
by - 2023 Dec 3 16:40

A late postseason shuffle upset the much-reported destination for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers this December.

Instead of a Clemson-USC Holiday Bowl, Clemson will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on December 29 at noon (ESPN).

It will be Clemson's 10th trip to the Gator Bowl.

After falling to 4-4 two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Clemson finished with ranked wins over No. 15 Notre Dame (31-23) and No. 20 North Carolina (31-20) and captured back the Palmetto Bowl trophy with a 16-7 victory at South Carolina to close out a four-game winning streak.

Kentucky improved to 7-5 on the season with a 38-31 win in its rivalry game versus Louisville to close the regular season.

Clemson is 5-8 against the Wildcats all-time, splitting the last two matchups in the Music City Bowl in 2006 (28-20 Kentucky) and 2009 (21-13 Clemson).

Clemson becomes the 12th program in history to go to 50 bowls.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 78) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced
 TigerNet News®
spacer Awesome!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Geez..Kentucky; Did they beat anybody worth a toot?
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: Geez..Kentucky; Did they beat anybody worth a toot?
 deroberts
spacer Not today he's not.
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Not today he's not.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer For Tiger fans not actually traveling to the game,
 Chemist08
spacer I'm just trolling the troll here,
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Awesome!
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Re: Awesome!
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: Awesome!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: Awesome!
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: Awesome!
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Awesome!
 trk1
spacer Re: Awesome!
 tigercip
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Clemson_Tigers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 GSCtiger®
spacer Welp
 TigerNick76®
spacer *sighs*
 glennjamin182®
spacer Love getting the Gator Bowl.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 RedRightArrow
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 tigercip
spacer Its Fine.... Don't Have To Deal With Riley Vs Riley Drama ---
 Xander5000
spacer They are going to play this game on Gay Ground?
 Cobbox®
spacer What is "Gay Ground"?***
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: They are going to play this game on Gay Ground?
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: They are going to play this game on Gay Ground?
 heavydutytiger
spacer Re: They are going to play this game on Gay Ground?
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer I am nearly excited!***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Would have loved to watch us play USC but Clemson
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Tiger In Waynesboro GA®
spacer Couldnt have gotten a more boring opponent***
 T_I_P
spacer Yawn...***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 thevalley484
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Looks like 9-4 it is.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Looks like 9-4 it is.***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Only thing more humiliating than playing Kentucky in a bowl game
 Reckless96®
spacer Lol, how could we lose to those inbred's?????***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 BeverlyAnne®
spacer At least its not Charlotte***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: At least its not Charlotte***
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Not El Paso Sun Bowl but will do***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Tigersnake
spacer Love the destination, not buzzed at all about the matchup. Even the Coots beat
 76er®
spacer Re: Love the destination, not buzzed at all about the matchup. Even the Coots beat
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Love the destination, not buzzed at all about the matchup. Even the Coots beat
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 sanwt
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Pawsitive Force®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 heavydutytiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Pharm8438®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Tigergirlga
spacer Yes!!!
 Tigergirlga
spacer Playing OSU in the Holiday would have been so trashy
 OhWiseOne®
spacer Re: Playing OSU in the Holiday would have been so trashy
 tigersd22
spacer Wait, confused. Did Clemson U. want to play
 WolfMan2
spacer Re: Wait, confused. Did Clemson U. want to play
 tigersd22
spacer Re: Wait, confused. Did Clemson U. want to play
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re:
 WolfMan2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 ESSOCU
spacer Team Tigers are playing should be in the headline
 strodetiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Foothills Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 Lowbottom Zip
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemsons bowl game matchup announced
 QBVII
spacer At least the Gator Bowl is played in a football stadium .
 Mic Man 75
Read all 78 replies on the Football Board
