Clemson misses out on Coaches Poll Top 25

The Tigers improved to 8-4 with a 4-0 November, which included two wins over ranked opponents and a 16-7 rivalry victory at South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers last appeared in the Coaches Poll in Week 3.

Clemson was ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings this past week.

The Tigers were 31st in USA TODAY and AP Top 25 votes last week. The AP poll is released later on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson now awaits its bowl destination announcement on December 3.

Coaches Top 25

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Georgia 12-0 1571 59 1 - 1/1

2 Michigan 12-0 1506 4 3 +1 2/3

3 Washington 12-0 1417 0 5 +2 3/11

4 Florida State 12-0 1403 0 4 - 3/8

5 Oregon 11-1 1278 0 6 +1 5/15

6 Ohio State 11-1 1250 0 2 -4 2/6

7 Texas 11-1 1226 0 7 - 4/12

8 Alabama 11-1 1182 0 8 - 3/12

9 Missouri 10-2 1034 0 10 +1 9/NR

10 Penn State 10-2 967 0 11 +1 5/12

11 Ole Miss 10-2 937 0 12 +1 10/22

12 Oklahoma 10-2 895 0 13 +1 6/19

13 LSU 9-3 780 0 14 +1 5/23

14 Louisville 10-2 716 0 9 -5 9/NR

15 Arizona 9-3 681 0 16 +1 15/NR

16 Notre Dame 9-3 602 0 17 +1 9/22

17 Iowa 10-2 553 0 19 +2 17/NR

18 Tulane 11-1 549 0 18 - 17/NR

19 Oklahoma State 9-3 417 0 21 +2 17/NR

20 North Carolina State 9-3 303 0 24 +4 20/NR

21 Oregon State 8-4 253 0 15 -6 10/21

22 Liberty 12-0 236 0 22 - 22/NR

23 Tennessee 8-4 209 0 23 - 9/23

24 SMU 10-2 135 0 25 +1 24/NR

25 James Madison 11-1 79 0 NR +5 21/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State;

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2023 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jason Candle, Toledo; Curt Cignetti, James Madison; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Stan Drayton, Temple; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Auburn; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Florida Atlantic; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Barry Odom, UNLV; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada; Kevin Wilson, Tulsa.