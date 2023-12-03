ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football Playoff released on Sunday the four teams that will be playing for the title with No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Alabama. An undefeated Florida State was left out of the playoff despite going undefeated in the ACC and winning a few non-conference matchups with LSU and Florida. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was not happy about Florida State being left out while two teams with losses were invited. “It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff," Phillips said in a press release. "Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.” devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

