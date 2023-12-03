BREAKING

ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff:

2023 Dec 3

The College Football Playoff released on Sunday the four teams that will be playing for the title with No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Alabama.

An undefeated Florida State was left out of the playoff despite going undefeated in the ACC and winning a few non-conference matchups with LSU and Florida.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was not happy about Florida State being left out while two teams with losses were invited.

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff," Phillips said in a press release. "Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 38) Author
spacer TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 TigerNet News®
spacer politics, $$$ and politics and $$$, that's how it works.
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 Toyotatiger
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 tdqtiger
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 Kegman86
spacer BURN IT ALL DOWN!!!***
 Fluxus
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 CUnext®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 macodi
spacer Jordan Travis
 RC1985
spacer Re: Jordan Travis
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer And to put a cherry on top
 baker5801®
spacer Re: And to put a cherry on top
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 CFBengal
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 TeachingTiger13®
spacer Re: TNET: This is why
 clemvol
spacer I do feel bad for FSU
 Jimmy_GreenBeans®
spacer College Football is now a joke***
 Ucel74
spacer Re: College Football is now a joke***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer So if Louisville managed to beat Pitt and had beat FSU yesterday 17-16
 cjgaddy
spacer Re: So if Louisville managed to beat Pitt and had beat FSU yesterday 17-16
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: So if Louisville managed to beat Pitt and had beat FSU yesterday 17-16
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: So if Louisville managed to beat Pitt and had beat FSU yesterday 17-16
 Jimmy_GreenBeans®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 Toyotatiger
spacer Hmmm... Not anymore unfathomable than that
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 SSN-Tiger®
spacer The concrete boots Clemson, FSU and UNC wears called the ACC GOR is...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 1cutigers76®
spacer "It's unfathomable ACC did nothing to prevent this
 KingDavid
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 Kegman86
spacer That'll do it***
 nail biting tiger fan1
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC commish releases statement on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "It's unfathomable"
 KEG3
Read all 38 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
