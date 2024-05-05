Hinderleider homers as Tigers swat Yellow Jackets and take series

CLEMSON – Another weekend and another series win for the Tigers. Jacob Hinderleider homered and drove in three runs for No. 4 Clemson in a 9-3 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday afternoon, giving Clemson the series win. Clemson improved to 36-10 overall and 17-7 in ACC play, while Georgia Tech fell to 28-17 overall and 12-12 in league play. The Yellow Jackets entered the weekend with four consecutive series wins but gave up 32 runs to the Tigers in three games. Alden Mathes has a streak of 25 consecutive games in which he’s reached base. Cam Cannarella and Tristan Bissetta each had two hits for the Tigers. Payton Green hit a long homer to left field to lead off the second, giving the Jackets a quick 1-0 lead. That lead didn’t last long, however. Cannarella led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Jimmy Obertop laced a double down the line in left to score Cannarella, and Tristan Bissetta pulled a double into right-center to score Obertop to make it 2-1. Blake Wright drew a two-out walk in the third and came home when Cannarella ripped a pitch into the right-field corner. The second baseman dropped the relay and Wright scored easily, while Cannarella took third for a 3-1 advantage. Bissetta singled to lead off the fourth and moved to second on Jack Crighton’s single to deep short. Nolan Nawrocki followed that with a sharp liner down the line in left, scoring Bissetta for a 4-1 lead. Jarren Purify laid a bunt down in front of the plate, but the Jackets threw Crighton out at third. Georgia Tech brought in a lefty to face Mathes, and Mathes lofted a fly ball to center for the second out, but both runners moved up on the play. The Jackets made another pitching change, bringing in righty Ben King to face Jacob Hinderleider. Hinderleider fell into a 1-2 hole but drilled the fourth pitch he saw over the wall in left for a three-run homer and a 7-1 Clemson lead. The homer was his tenth of the season. Clemson starter Aidan Knaak’s day was done after four innings. The coaches are trying to ease the freshman’s workload late in the season, knowing they will need him in June, and he threw 78 pitches Sunday. He allowed the one run, walked three, and struck out seven. He’s made 11 starts this season and has struck out at least five in all 11 starts. Purify was hit by a pitch to start the sixth, and he stole second and third. He scored on Wright’s deep fly to center for a 9-1 lead. Billy Barlow was stellar in relief of Mathes, pitching four strong innings. He didn’t give up a run until giving up a two-run homer in the ninth. He walked one and struck out three. Jacob McGovern relieved Barlow and picked up the final three outs. The Tigers are on the road this week, playing against Charlotte on Tuesday at Truist Field in downtown Charlotte. They then travel to Wake Forest for a three-game series. There are just three home games remaining in the regular season, a three-game set against Boston College that begins May 16th. JACOB JACK‼️‼️@JHinderleider7 goes deep on a 1-2 pitch to extend the Tiger lead to 6 and his hitting streak to 12 games.



