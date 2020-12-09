Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
by - 2020 Dec 9, Wed 21:45
Brenen Thompson - Athlete


Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Spearman, TX (Spearman HS)   Class: 2022

#26 Overall, #3 ATH, #5 TX

#27 Overall, #4 ATH, #9 TX

# 150 Overall, # 11 ATH, # 23 TX

One of the top athletes in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Spearman, Texas product Brenen Thompson added the ACC's Tigers to a list of suitors nationwide.

"God is great. I am extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Thompson posted on Twitter.

