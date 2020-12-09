|
Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
|2020 Dec 9, Wed 21:45-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Brenen Thompson - Athlete
TigerNet:
(4.78)
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Spearman, TX (Spearman HS) Class: 2022
#27 Overall, #4 ATH, #9 TX
# 150 Overall, # 11 ATH, # 23 TX
One of the top athletes in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Spearman, TX (Spearman HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#26 Overall, #3 ATH, #5 TX
#26 Overall, #3 ATH, #5 TX
Rivals:
#27 Overall, #4 ATH, #9 TX
24/7:
# 150 Overall, # 11 ATH, # 23 TX
One of the top athletes in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Spearman, Texas product Brenen Thompson added the ACC's Tigers to a list of suitors nationwide. "God is great. I am extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Thompson posted on Twitter.
Spearman, Texas product Brenen Thompson added the ACC's Tigers to a list of suitors nationwide.
"God is great. I am extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Thompson posted on Twitter.
God is great. I am extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! ?? #BestIsTheStandard #ALLIN #AGTG— Brenen Thompson (@BrenenT11) December 10, 2020
???? pic.twitter.com/cYRhGdkNGq
Tags: Brenen Thompson
- Latest on Phil Mahfah -
- TNET: Tigers stay perfect with road win over Virginia -
- Army/Navy -
- Has it been determined -
- How soon after COVID exposure is -
- Vegas odds on CFB conference title games -
- The Clemson Women are looking good so far... -
- Pitt at Georgia Tech tonight. Who ya got !?!?! -
- So NY Jet fan wants to get something -
- Wait a minute.... are we SCu?? -
- SC State Rep now calling for Tanner to be terminated.... -
- Of course I hope we crush Alabama on Saturday. But.... -
- We look like a legitimate top 25 team this year. -
- The fighting nut necklaces should not be allowed in the -
- For a list of Tigerbalm1's Scoks -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
- VT grounds crew thanks Clemson football team: "Class act"
- Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
- Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
- Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
- New Gamecocks coach revives Spurrier’s “That team in the upstate” when discussing Clemson
- Drawn to faith and family, Uiagalelei has become Clemson’s biggest spokesman
- SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
- Clemson vs. Virginia Tech prediction: Hokies and Tigers face off in chilly Blacksburg
- ACC announces capacity limit for Clemson-Notre Dame championship game
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<