|
Clemson continues to pull away from ACC in recruiting
|Thursday, February 6, 2020 12:03 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 224 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek HS) Class: 2020
#92 Overall, #9 LB, #3 NC
#11 Overall, #1 LB, #1 NC
#12 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 NC
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers extended their lead on the rest of the ACC in talent with the 2020 recruiting class.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Clemson was the only school from the league to bring in a 5-star prospect and did so with five signees in Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, DJ Uiagalelei, Demarkcus Bowman and Trenton Simpson. The Tigers also had another 4-star prospect in Demonte Capehart rated ahead of the next-best ACC signee (No. 34 overall, CB Demorie Tate of Florida State). Clemson is third in the 247Sports Composite (309.73) in what was a tight race behind Georgia (313.34) and Alabama (310.44). Miami (13), UNC (19) and Florida State (22) each had top-25 classes and Georgia Tech wasn’t far off (26). Those were the only programs in the top-40 from the conference. NC State (41), Louisville (42), Pittsburgh (44) and Virginia (48) cracked the top-50. Clemson is the only team in the ACC to hold a top-20 class each of the last five seasons, while the neighboring Power 5 conference SEC has had six (Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M). Florida State is the only other ACC team with a top-25 class in each of those years (12th average finish; 21st over last two years). Ahead of the 2019 season, Florida State (878.07) was still ahead of Clemson (863.03) in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite, with Miami the only other top-25 program from the league (18th; 815.12).
According to the 247Sports Composite, Clemson was the only school from the league to bring in a 5-star prospect and did so with five signees in Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, DJ Uiagalelei, Demarkcus Bowman and Trenton Simpson.
The Tigers also had another 4-star prospect in Demonte Capehart rated ahead of the next-best ACC signee (No. 34 overall, CB Demorie Tate of Florida State).
Clemson is third in the 247Sports Composite (309.73) in what was a tight race behind Georgia (313.34) and Alabama (310.44).
Miami (13), UNC (19) and Florida State (22) each had top-25 classes and Georgia Tech wasn’t far off (26). Those were the only programs in the top-40 from the conference.
NC State (41), Louisville (42), Pittsburgh (44) and Virginia (48) cracked the top-50.
Clemson is the only team in the ACC to hold a top-20 class each of the last five seasons, while the neighboring Power 5 conference SEC has had six (Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M). Florida State is the only other ACC team with a top-25 class in each of those years (12th average finish; 21st over last two years).
Ahead of the 2019 season, Florida State (878.07) was still ahead of Clemson (863.03) in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite, with Miami the only other top-25 program from the league (18th; 815.12).
- A Picture is worth a thousand words... -
- I think winning the ACCT is our best bet ... -
- TNET: Clemson declared 2020 recruiting 'champion' in two states -
- More Recruiting Facts & Figures -
- 1981 Clemson-MD home game footage -
- Michigan St. HC odds has Tony Elliott listed -
- I’m concerned about our FB coaching salaries... -
- TNET: Clemson baseball picked 4th in Atlantic by ACC coaches -
- How the SEC checks SAT scores -
- TNET: Flooding near Clemson football practice facility -
- I know what we should do with brownell -
- 22 games in. 0.500 record. So let's take a closer look ... -
- TNET: Clemson assistant named recruiter of year -
- Burch - Academic Issues? -
- Rainfall -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson DE announces he's leaving football team
- Three Tigers win first Super Bowl with Chiefs
- Former Clemson QB commits to ACC school
- Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
- Falcons announce they won't re-sign former Clemson DE
- Report: Former Clemson WR finds transfer destination
- Clemson forward suffers torn ACL
- Former Clemson OL hired as Western Carolina assistant coach
- Former Clemson QB gets NFL combine invite
- Former Clemson star returning to former NFL coaching spot
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<