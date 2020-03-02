WATCH: Travis Etienne talks NFL decision, races with Isaiah Simmons

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson running back Travis Etienne candidly talked Monday about his timeline in deciding to come back to Clemson and the rivalry he has with Isaiah Simmons for the fastest Tiger: Clemson punter Will Spiers talks being the fourth QB for the Tigers this spring:

BT Potter breaks down the latest with his spring: