WATCH: Travis Etienne talks NFL decision, races with Isaiah Simmons
by - Correspondent - Monday, March 2, 2020 7:23 PM

Clemson running back Travis Etienne candidly talked Monday about his timeline in deciding to come back to Clemson and the rivalry he has with Isaiah Simmons for the fastest Tiger:

Clemson punter Will Spiers talks being the fourth QB for the Tigers this spring:

BT Potter breaks down the latest with his spring:

