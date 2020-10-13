WATCH: Travis Etienne "The Total Tiger"
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:01 AM

Check out an early 2020 highlight reel of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne is one of the nation's most dangerous runners. Etienne has continued to develop his game over his career and is now equally adept as a receiver out of the backfield. This season, the two-time ACC Player Of The Year is 2nd on the Tigers in receptions (17) and receiving yards (245) with a receiving TD. After Saturday's victory over Miami, he now has a touchdown in 39 career games which broke an FBS record. He also became the first non-kicker to score 400 career points (402). We are truly witnessing one of the great players in ACC history. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence break down what makes Etienne a special talent.

Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
