WATCH: Travis Etienne "The Total Tiger"

Tony Crumpton

Check out an early 2020 highlight reel of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne is one of the nation's most dangerous runners. Etienne has continued to develop his game over his career and is now equally adept as a receiver out of the backfield. This season, the two-time ACC Player Of The Year is 2nd on the Tigers in receptions (17) and receiving yards (245) with a receiving TD. After Saturday's victory over Miami, he now has a touchdown in 39 career games which broke an FBS record. He also became the first non-kicker to score 400 career points (402). We are truly witnessing one of the great players in ACC history. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence break down what makes Etienne a special talent.

Travis Etienne is now the only player to have 39 career games with a rushing or receiving touchdown.



?? @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/FbsqQNzSPJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 13, 2020