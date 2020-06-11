Two Clemson stars named preseason All-Americans

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne both were selected to the first-team offense.

Etienne is Clemson's all-time leading rusher with 4,038 yards and 56 scores there, adding 567 receiving yards and four more scores.

Lawrence led the ACC last season in passing yards (3,665), completion percentage (65.8), yards per pass (9) and passer rating (166.7).

The Walter Camp honor is the nation's oldest college football All-America team, named after the former Yale athlete and football coach.

John Simpson and Isaiah Simmons were named first-team All-Americans postseason by the Walter Camp foundation last year, and Etienne earned second-team honors.