President Trump backs Trevor Lawrence, more in #WeWantToPlay movement
by - Monday, August 10, 2020 1:39 PM
Clemson was in the White House in January 2019 after the 2018 national championship.
Clemson was in the White House in January 2019 after the 2018 national championship.

President Donald Trump voiced his support for the #WeWantToPlay movement by sharing Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's late Sunday tweet.

Lawrence and players across the nation are pushing for these tenets:

- Playing football this season.

- Establishing universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.

- Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.

- Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.

- Use student's voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: ultimately create a college football players association.

- Have a representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences.

"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled," Pres. Trump posted on Twitter Monday.

Lawrence and players were motivated to action in the wake of multiple reports of conferences postponing fall sports. The Big Ten is expected to vote soon on the matter and the PAC-12 could follow, while reports are rampant on different directions for the remaining Power 5 conferences such as the ACC.

Both Syracuse coach Dino Babers and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said Monday that the latest they have heard is that the ACC is moving forward with its current plan for football. Clemson is slated to practice on Monday and open the season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
Lawrence, Rencher unite with Power 5 players to push for playing season, players union
Lawrence, Rencher unite with Power 5 players to push for playing season, players union
Trevor Lawrence argues for 2020 football season
Trevor Lawrence argues for 2020 football season
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week