Lawrence, Rencher unite with Power 5 players to push for playing season, players union
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence kicked off the next phase in a push to save the 2020 fall college football season by uniting with players across the country in the #WeAreUnited movement to the #WeWantToPlay movement.
Lawrence posted late Sunday on social media six tenets the groups are seeking:
- Playing football this season.
- Establishing universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
- Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.
- Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.
- Use student's voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: ultimately create a college football players association.
- Have a representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences.
Clemson running back Darien Rencher said on social media that Lawrence and him were on Zoom calls with representatives from all Power 5 conferences to decide upon the key points.
"Hail Mary to win ‘the game’ hopefully," Rencher posted on Twitter.
This all comes in the wake of a series of reports Sunday that the Big Ten is pushing to postpone its fall sports and the other Power 5 conferences possibly following them in doing that. Al.com reported that the SEC is favoring a wait-and-see approach on postponement.
The #WeAreUnited movement debuted recently with the PAC-12 conference players and then the Big 10 over more rights for athletes.
