National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Trevor Lawrence has at least one year left of college football and his status as an anointed No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft is apparently factoring in team decisions for the 2020 season. One NFL analyst has already cast the Carolina Panthers in the boat of "Tanking for Trevor." FOX's Colin Cowherd says the New England Patriots look like they are doing the same in the wake of Tom Brady's departure. "They have no quarterback and they’re bottom three or four in weapons," Cowherd said on his radio show. "I don’t think their defense is going to be quite as good...Why doesn’t New England go after Andy Dalton? Playoff experience, cheap, better than what you have. Why? It’s tanking for Trevor Lawrence. Tanking for Trevor. They won’t call it tanking…Miami played hard (last year)-- they created a culture. They won five of their last nine games in Miami...You don’t have to win to create a culture...They (New England) have the toughest schedule in the league next year...How many teams do we know are going to be bad?...By in large, New England can play hard, accumulate draft picks, lose close games -- they’re not very good at quarterback. Not very good at (skill position) weapons. Slightly worse on special teams. "They go 6-10 and maintain their culture. They still outwork everyone in the room...Very interesting. Not everybody at the top of next year’s draft is going to need a quarterback...I think New England has a plan and (Bill) Belichick thinks about everybody and that’s their direction."

Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were two leading favorites on the betting market to be New England's 2021 QB late last week.

