Fifty-seven Clemson athletes graduate after spring semester

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Fifty-seven student-athletes from thirteen programs have completed their degree requirements and are set to graduate from Clemson University. The May commencement ceremonies were initially scheduled for Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, but have been postponed. An additional 34 spirit squad and support staff students will also graduate. The University is exploring alternatives to celebrate the newest graduates at a later date, and graduates will receive their diplomas by mail. The list includes Kobi Thornton, a third-round pick of the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Grant Voeks, an All-ACC thrower, is earning his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering, while All-ACC Rower and ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient Aliute Udoka earns her degree in animal veterinary sciences. Nine members of Clemson’s 2018 National Championship Football team, led by Nyles Pinckney (Sociology), a third-team All-ACC pick in 2019, who earned his second undergraduate degree. Brian Dawkins Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins (‘01) earned his degree in communication.

Fernanda Navarro, who won the 2018 ITA Fall Doubles National Championship earned her degree in language and international trade. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer program are graduating after going to NCAA Tournaments in all four seasons on the field.

Richie Shaffer, a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 who appeared in 51 Major League games, earned a degree in marketing as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.

NAME SPORT DEGREE MAJOR

Mat Clark Baseball BS Health Science

Evan Estridge Baseball BS Biological Sciences

Jacob Hennessy Baseball BS Management

Ryne Huggins Baseball BS PRTM

Sheldon Reed Baseball BA Communication

Carson Spiers Baseball BS Management

Chase Brice Football BS PRTM

TJ Chase Football BS PRTM

Brian Dawkins Jr. Football BA Communication

Landon Holden Football BS Ag Mech and Business

Tristan Walliser Football BS Financial Management

Nyles Pinckney Football BS Sociology

Logan Rudolph Football BA Communication

Cade Stewart Football BS Construction Science and Management

Regan Upshaw Football BS Economics

E. Jonathan Baehre Men's Basketball BS Economics

Pierre Louis Dodens Men's Tennis BA Sport Communication

Terrell Jackson Men's Track BS Biological Sciences

Christopher Mcbride Men's Track BA Sports Communication

Daniel Shaughnessy Men's Track BS Mechanical Engineering

Grant Voeks Men's Track MS Civil Engineering

Maura Chozick Rowing BA Special Education

Katie Kerrick Rowing BA Sociology

Caroline Kranz Rowing BS Civil Engineering

Rachel Mumau Rowing BA Communication

Hannah Niedojadlo Rowing BA Psychology

Rebecca Pulsifer Rowing BS Marketing

Elise Sum Rowing BS Food Science & Human Nutrition

Aliute Udoka Rowing BS Animal Veterinary Sciences

Richie Shaffer Tiger Trust BS Marketing

Chyna Cotton Women's Basketball BA Communication

Kendall Spray Women's Basketball BS Health Science

Destiny Thomas Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication

Kobi Thornton Women's Basketball BA Criminal Justice

Megan Hays Diving BS Biological Sciences

Hannah Phelan Diving BS Management

Ana Paula Valdes Women's Golf BA Communication

Danielle Antieau Women's Soccer BS Accounting

Julie Mackin Women's Soccer BS Nursing

Sarah Osborne Women's Soccer BS Genetics

Maddie Weber Women's Soccer BA Poltical Science

Courtney Jones Women's Soccer BS Psychology

Fernanda Navarro Women's Tennis BA Language & International Trade

Tate Schroeder Women's Tennis BA Psychology

Laurie Barton Women's Track BS Health Science

Grayce French Women's Track BA BA Psychology

Jenna Gearing Women's Track BA Sports Communication

Amelia Jones Women's Track BA Religious Studies

Danielle Little Women's Track BS Health Science

Sidney Marshall Women's Track BS Biological Sciences

Carley Mcglinn Women's Track BS Biological Sciences

Logan Morris Women's Track BS Industrial Engineering

Claire Strickler Women's Track BS Marketing & Management

Lakeisha Warner Women's Track BA Criminal Justice

Morgan Wittrock Women's Track BS Language and Inter Hlth

Emily Curtis Volleyball BA Elementary Education

Madison Howell Volleyball