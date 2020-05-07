|
Fifty-seven Clemson athletes graduate after spring semester
|Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:15 PM-
CLEMSON, S.C. - Fifty-seven student-athletes from thirteen programs have completed their degree requirements and are set to graduate from Clemson University. The May commencement ceremonies were initially scheduled for Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, but have been postponed. An additional 34 spirit squad and support staff students will also graduate.
The University is exploring alternatives to celebrate the newest graduates at a later date, and graduates will receive their diplomas by mail. The list includes Kobi Thornton, a third-round pick of the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Grant Voeks, an All-ACC thrower, is earning his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering, while All-ACC Rower and ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient Aliute Udoka earns her degree in animal veterinary sciences. Nine members of Clemson’s 2018 National Championship Football team, led by Nyles Pinckney (Sociology), a third-team All-ACC pick in 2019, who earned his second undergraduate degree. Brian Dawkins Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins (‘01) earned his degree in communication.
Fernanda Navarro, who won the 2018 ITA Fall Doubles National Championship earned her degree in language and international trade. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer program are graduating after going to NCAA Tournaments in all four seasons on the field.
Richie Shaffer, a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 who appeared in 51 Major League games, earned a degree in marketing as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to return to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.
NAME SPORT DEGREE MAJOR
Mat Clark Baseball BS Health Science
Evan Estridge Baseball BS Biological Sciences
Jacob Hennessy Baseball BS Management
Ryne Huggins Baseball BS PRTM
Sheldon Reed Baseball BA Communication
Carson Spiers Baseball BS Management
Chase Brice Football BS PRTM
TJ Chase Football BS PRTM
Brian Dawkins Jr. Football BA Communication
Landon Holden Football BS Ag Mech and Business
Tristan Walliser Football BS Financial Management
Nyles Pinckney Football BS Sociology
Logan Rudolph Football BA Communication
Cade Stewart Football BS Construction Science and Management
Regan Upshaw Football BS Economics
E. Jonathan Baehre Men's Basketball BS Economics
Pierre Louis Dodens Men's Tennis BA Sport Communication
Terrell Jackson Men's Track BS Biological Sciences
Christopher Mcbride Men's Track BA Sports Communication
Daniel Shaughnessy Men's Track BS Mechanical Engineering
Grant Voeks Men's Track MS Civil Engineering
Maura Chozick Rowing BA Special Education
Katie Kerrick Rowing BA Sociology
Caroline Kranz Rowing BS Civil Engineering
Rachel Mumau Rowing BA Communication
Hannah Niedojadlo Rowing BA Psychology
Rebecca Pulsifer Rowing BS Marketing
Elise Sum Rowing BS Food Science & Human Nutrition
Aliute Udoka Rowing BS Animal Veterinary Sciences
Richie Shaffer Tiger Trust BS Marketing
Chyna Cotton Women's Basketball BA Communication
Kendall Spray Women's Basketball BS Health Science
Destiny Thomas Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication
Kobi Thornton Women's Basketball BA Criminal Justice
Megan Hays Diving BS Biological Sciences
Hannah Phelan Diving BS Management
Ana Paula Valdes Women's Golf BA Communication
Danielle Antieau Women's Soccer BS Accounting
Julie Mackin Women's Soccer BS Nursing
Sarah Osborne Women's Soccer BS Genetics
Maddie Weber Women's Soccer BA Poltical Science
Courtney Jones Women's Soccer BS Psychology
Fernanda Navarro Women's Tennis BA Language & International Trade
Tate Schroeder Women's Tennis BA Psychology
Laurie Barton Women's Track BS Health Science
Grayce French Women's Track BA BA Psychology
Jenna Gearing Women's Track BA Sports Communication
Amelia Jones Women's Track BA Religious Studies
Danielle Little Women's Track BS Health Science
Sidney Marshall Women's Track BS Biological Sciences
Carley Mcglinn Women's Track BS Biological Sciences
Logan Morris Women's Track BS Industrial Engineering
Claire Strickler Women's Track BS Marketing & Management
Lakeisha Warner Women's Track BA Criminal Justice
Morgan Wittrock Women's Track BS Language and Inter Hlth
Emily Curtis Volleyball BA Elementary Education
Madison Howell Volleyball