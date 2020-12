Clemson paces league with 10 AP All-ACC honors, Lawrence named player of year

The Tigers' first-team picks were Lawrence, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne headlines the second-team as running back and all-purpose player, along with left tackle Jackson Carman, linebacker Baylon Spector, cornerback Andrew Booth and safety Nolan Turner.

Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy tied with Miami QB D'Eriq King for conference newcomer of the year.

Lawrence is a Heisman contender with over 2,700 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to four interceptions, also rushing for seven scores. Rodgers has been a top target for him with 69 catches for 966 yards and seven touchdowns. Bresee has 24 tackles, four for loss, with three sacks, a caused fumble and 11 QB pressures in his debut season. Kendrick has an interception and five pass breakups this season.