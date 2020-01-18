|
Clemson falls to NC State to end win streak
|Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:04 PM- -
Coming off of a three-game stretch with wins over NC State, North Carolina and No. 3 Duke, the Tigers were unable to keep the momentum going and suffered a 60-54 defeat at NC State.
With the loss, Clemson falls to 9-8 (3-4 ACC) while NC State improves to 13-5 (4-3). The Tigers were led by Aamir Simms who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. NC State had a lead as large as 18 in the second half but Clemson guard Curran Scott’s 3 pointer cut it to 59-54 with 21.6 left. After a Clemson foul, NC State guard Devon Daniels would hit 1 of 2 free throws, but Clemson could get no closer as time ran out. Clemson shot just 5-20 (25%) from three and 9-23 (39.1%) from the free-throw line.
Full recap coming soon.