Clemson by the numbers: Travis Etienne finishes No. 2 in yards per carry
by - Staff Writer - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:33 AM
Travis Etienne finished with a number of top individual rankings.
A trio of Tigers finished with top-10 individual rankings after a standout 2019-20 campaign.

Travis Etienne led the way with top-5 marks in yards per carry (2nd; 7.8), total touchdowns (4th; 23) and total points scored (5th; 138). Trevor Lawrence finished fifth in passing TDs (36) and top-10 in points responsible for (7th; 18.3), passing efficiency (8th; 166.7) and yards per pass (10th; 9). Tee Higgins ranked seventh in receiving TDs (13) and top-30 in total TDs thanks to his first rushing score Monday (29th; 14).

Defensively, the overall numbers obviously took a tumble after giving up 628 yards and 42 points to LSU. Clemson fell from No. 1 rankings in pass efficiency defense (to 2nd), scoring defense (to 3rd) and passing defense (to 4th). They held on to a top-5 rank in red zone TD percentage (5th; 42.4).

On offense, Clemson's best final marks come with yards per game (3rd; 538.4), scoring (4th; 45.3) and red zone TD percentage offense (9th; 76.1).

Clemson top-25 stats

Pass efficiency defense - 2 (105.37 rating), turnovers gained - 2 (30), total offense - 3 (538.4), scoring defense - 3 (13.5 PPG), first downs offense - 3 (393 gained), passes intercepted - 3 (17), passing defense - 4 (172.3 YPG), scoring offense - 4 (45.3 PPG), red zone TD percentage defense - 5 (42.4 percent), total defense - 6 (288.3), tackles for loss - 7 (7.9), turnover margin - 8 (1), red zone TD percentage offense - 9 (76.1), sacks allowed - 11 (1.2), third down defense - 11 (30.9 percent), first downs defense - 12 (218 allowed), defensive TDs - 12 (3), fumbles lost 13 (5), kickoff return defense 13 (17.56), rushing offense - 13 (240.4), team sacks - 13 (3.07 per), fumbles recovered - 15 (11), passing efficiency - 16 (157.4), rushing defense - 19 (116.1), red zone defense - 19 (75.8), tackles for loss allowed - 20 (4.8), punt returns 21 (8.4), passing offense - 23 (288.3).

Other key stats

Third down offense - 27 (44.2), kickoff returns - 36 (22.3), red zone offense - 40 (88.1).

Top individual ranks

Travis Etienne - Yards per carry 2 (7.8), total touchdowns 4 (23), total points scored 5 (138), rushing yards 7 (1,614), rushing TDs 8 (19), all purpose 11 (144.9), rushing yards per game 14 (107.6), scoring 15 (9.2).

Trevor Lawrence - Passing TDs 5 (36), points responsible for per game 7 (18.3), passing efficiency 8 (166.7), passing yards 10 (3,665), yards per pass 10 (9), completion percentage 16 (65.8), passing yards per completion 21 (13.7), total offense 23 (281.9).

Tee Higgins - Receiving TDs 7 (13), yards per reception 13 (19.8) receiving yards 19 (1,167), total touchdowns 29 (14).

Tanner Muse - Interceptions 17 (4).

BT Potter - Total points scored 20 (118).

Amari Rodgers - punt returns 21 (8.4).

