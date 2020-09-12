BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
by - Saturday, September 12, 2020 5:08 PM
It's been a different lead-up to the opener and there are a few players out for some unspecified reasons. (File photo per Clemson athletics)
It's been a different lead-up to the opener and there are a few players out for some unspecified reasons. (File photo per Clemson athletics)

Clemson announced its list of players unavailable for the 7:44 p.m. (ABC) kickoff with Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Among the notable names is preseason All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick and fellow depth-chart CB co-starter Mario Goodrich, as well as DE Justin Foster.

Returning starting DE Xavier Thomas had previously been announced as sitting out early-season games.

The school noted that the list includes all players not on the 80-man ACC travel roster.

From the school:

The 40 players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who did not travel and are unavailable for this contest include: DB Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, OL Kaleb Boateng, DL Jack Brissey, DL DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, RB Michel Dukes, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, CB Derion Kendrick, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, OL Hunter Rayburn, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas and OL Mason Trotter.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer David Hood says not covid related for Goodrich and Kendrick.
 mumbo78®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 lbeagle74
spacer melusi and dukes too***
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: melusi and dukes too- melusi was already out
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 Playdough
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 insanetigerfan08
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 classy paws
spacer Only 80 are allowed to make road trips this year
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 truetiger1998
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 TX Tiger®
spacer Why were Kendrick and others suspended?
 colberttiger
spacer Re: Why were Kendrick and others suspended?
 Clemsonhitter®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
 Rw43
spacer Gol darn liberals!***
 1portroyalty®
spacer Hope it isn't for something stupid like curfew or being late
 coachmac
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week