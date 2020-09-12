Breaking: Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game

Clemson announced its list of players unavailable for the 7:44 p.m. (ABC) kickoff with Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Among the notable names is preseason All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick and fellow depth-chart CB co-starter Mario Goodrich, as well as DE Justin Foster.

Returning starting DE Xavier Thomas had previously been announced as sitting out early-season games.

The school noted that the list includes all players not on the 80-man ACC travel roster.

From the school:

The 40 players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who did not travel and are unavailable for this contest include: DB Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, OL Kaleb Boateng, DL Jack Brissey, DL DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, RB Michel Dukes, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, CB Derion Kendrick, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, OL Hunter Rayburn, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas and OL Mason Trotter.