Clemson announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on Thursday that one scholarship player was left home and that was junior defensive end Xavier Thomas according to the school.

It’s a second-straight game missed for Thomas, who Swinney said missed the ACC Championship for “protocol” reasons earlier this week.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already. The school only listed one athlete as testing positive for COVID-19 in the entire athletic program from Dec. 18-31.

Full list of players out: DE Jack Brissey, DE Justin Foster, CB Jack McCall, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, DE Xavier Thomas, LB Jake Venables and DT Tré Williams.