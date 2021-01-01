|
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
|2021 Jan 1, Fri 17:57-
Clemson Athletics reported the completion of 1,909 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2020. A total of nine individuals tested positive, eight staff and one athlete, or 0.5% positive.
The lone announced member of that group is offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who is sitting out the Sugar Bowl Friday night. Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 23,989 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 231 positive results (169 athletes, 62 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.
