Ohio State announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson

Starting offensive guard Harry Miller's status as out had already leaked out, and joining him is starting running back Master Teague, as well as backup defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday.

Teague averaged 74.8 rushing yards over Ohio State's six-game season, tallying a team-best six rushing scores.

Harrison came in leading the Buckeyes with 4.5 tackles for loss, adding two sacks.

GAME-TIME DECISION