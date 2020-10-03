Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
by - Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:20 PM
Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the 8 p.m. (ACC Network) kickoff with Virginia on Saturday.

The only starter from the preseason depth chart still unavailable is defensive end Justin Foster, who was expected to be out.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list from Clemson: OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross and DE Xavier Thomas.

Virginia disclosed that they have seven players, who they did not identify, in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

Clemson is a 28.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers.

