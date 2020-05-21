Clemson WR to undergo surgery soon
by - Thursday, May 21, 2020 4:10 PM
Clemson WR to undergo surgery soon

Junior wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery in early June, TigerNet confirmed via a Clemson official Thursday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in March that Ross had suffered a stinger injury in his neck. Per the official, testing regarding an injury was delayed by the pandemic.

TigerIllustrated's Larry Williams first reported the surgery news Thursday. The Clemson official did not have further details.

Ross led Clemson in a freshman All-American season with 1,000 receiving yards and nine scores. He garnered honorable-mention All-ACC honors as a sophomore with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight scores.

