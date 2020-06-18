Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
by - Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:25 AM
Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) today announced that Carolinas-founded Duke's Mayonnaise has become the new title sponsor of the regular season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. The partnership with Duke's Mayonnaise, a staple in southern recipes for over 100 years, begins with this year's games. Per company policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

The Duke's Mayo Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Tickets for the Duke's Mayo Classic are on sale today and available at www.DukesMayoClassic.com or www.Ticketmaster.com.

The 19th-Annual Duke's Mayo Bowl will take place this bowl season at a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year.

The two games have had a combined economic impact of $145 million to the Charlotte community over the past three years. In addition to $78 million in direct spending, the games have been responsible for 135,000 hotel room night bookings.

"CSF is very proud to announce Duke's Mayonnaise as our new title sponsor," said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "The Duke's brand is synonymous with mayonnaise in every kitchen in the south. Partnering with such a storied, regionally based partner is an energizing opportunity for CSF. We look forward to promoting their iconic brand on a national level, and we're excited to operate the bowl and kickoff games in 2020 and beyond with Duke's Mayonnaise as our partner."

"We are very eager to spread our name across college football with the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl," said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc., owner of the Duke's Mayonnaise brand. "Sponsoring these great games is the perfect opportunity to increase our brand recognition throughout the country. But even more importantly, it is a way for us to impact the local community. The games are a proven economic boost to the region, especially the hospitality and food service industries that have been hit so hard during this pandemic. Partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to ensure the future of these games gives Duke's Mayonnaise great exposure while championing economic recovery and growth."

"For over 100 years, Duke's Mayonnaise has been on the family table of our devoted fans," added Tom Barbitta, chief marketing officer for Sauer Brands. "Their support has made sponsoring these games possible. This is our way of saying thanks. Food, family and football in the south - the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl, you can't beat the spread. Go Duke's!"

"Title sponsors have played vital roles in the growth of the bowl into a premiere event in Charlotte each year and one of the nation's most successful bowl games," said Johnny Harris, board chairman of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "We are proud to have Duke's Mayonnaise as a partner to continue the tradition of excellence this bowl has established. The Duke's Mayo Classic and Duke's Mayo Bowl are directly responsible for supporting hard-working members of the Charlotte community in industries that desperately need it."

Comment on this story
Print   
Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
Report: Braves sign Clemson pitcher
Report: Braves sign Clemson pitcher
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #78 'Baseball on Bowman Field in 1910'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #78 'Baseball on Bowman Field in 1910'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 Tigerdug23®
spacer The change it/rename it crowd won't stand for this...
 tabbyplague®
spacer Not true...
 GSCtiger
spacer Mayo makes any sandwich taste good. Love it on my
 MyfavOrange®
spacer So you are sayin' that Undercover Brother lied??
 tabbyplague®
spacer Thank goodness it wasn’t the Miracle Whip Bowl***
 Injun Tiger
spacer that would have been appropriate name for the "Whip"ping
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Not Clemson related***
 franc1968®
spacer I see what you did there...+1***
 wilbur82®
spacer Correct, would be more appropriate on the
 GWPTiger®
spacer Mayonaise eating competition at half time for scholarships?***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Yuk... Who wants a Mayo Bowl?
 kgpittm®
spacer Costco size 4 gallon jar of mayonnaise as a bowl gift***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Costco size 4 gallon jar of mayonnaise as a bowl gift***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer what special concessions will the have?***
 Willmo®
spacer staples that have mayo?
 92MEGrad®
spacer Re: what special concessions will the have?***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl- Hey
 74TIGER
spacer RIP my hopes for a Bojangles Famous Chicken n Biscuits Bowl***
 flyslyw
spacer Perfect to make chicken salad***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer Sounds good to me - Duke's mayonnaise has been my.......
 Tiger77
spacer Firstestly, I must express my disappointment
 RickyC78
spacer Awesome!
 Fluxus
spacer Re: Awesome!
 FORESTTIGER
spacer umm, they do realize mayonnaise is white don't they?***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 Marine4Life
spacer Where will Gamecocks steal clothes from now?***
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 ClemsonTrey92
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 TigerLinks
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 The Doorman®
spacer Re: TNET: Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl
 TigerLinks
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week