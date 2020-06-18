Belk Bowl is now the Duke's Mayo Bowl

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) today announced that Carolinas-founded Duke's Mayonnaise has become the new title sponsor of the regular season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. The partnership with Duke's Mayonnaise, a staple in southern recipes for over 100 years, begins with this year's games. Per company policy, financial terms were not disclosed. The Duke's Mayo Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Tickets for the Duke's Mayo Classic are on sale today and available at www.DukesMayoClassic.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. The 19th-Annual Duke's Mayo Bowl will take place this bowl season at a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year.

The two games have had a combined economic impact of $145 million to the Charlotte community over the past three years. In addition to $78 million in direct spending, the games have been responsible for 135,000 hotel room night bookings.

"CSF is very proud to announce Duke's Mayonnaise as our new title sponsor," said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "The Duke's brand is synonymous with mayonnaise in every kitchen in the south. Partnering with such a storied, regionally based partner is an energizing opportunity for CSF. We look forward to promoting their iconic brand on a national level, and we're excited to operate the bowl and kickoff games in 2020 and beyond with Duke's Mayonnaise as our partner."

"We are very eager to spread our name across college football with the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl," said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc., owner of the Duke's Mayonnaise brand. "Sponsoring these great games is the perfect opportunity to increase our brand recognition throughout the country. But even more importantly, it is a way for us to impact the local community. The games are a proven economic boost to the region, especially the hospitality and food service industries that have been hit so hard during this pandemic. Partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to ensure the future of these games gives Duke's Mayonnaise great exposure while championing economic recovery and growth."

"For over 100 years, Duke's Mayonnaise has been on the family table of our devoted fans," added Tom Barbitta, chief marketing officer for Sauer Brands. "Their support has made sponsoring these games possible. This is our way of saying thanks. Food, family and football in the south - the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl, you can't beat the spread. Go Duke's!"

"Title sponsors have played vital roles in the growth of the bowl into a premiere event in Charlotte each year and one of the nation's most successful bowl games," said Johnny Harris, board chairman of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "We are proud to have Duke's Mayonnaise as a partner to continue the tradition of excellence this bowl has established. The Duke's Mayo Classic and Duke's Mayo Bowl are directly responsible for supporting hard-working members of the Charlotte community in industries that desperately need it."