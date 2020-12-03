Darien Rencher living out his childhood dream as a Clemson Tiger

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Running back Darien Rencher stood in a group huddle at Clemson’s practice last Monday and listened to head coach Dabo Swinney read about the Disney Spirit Award. As he scanned the faces of his teammates, he wondered if perhaps quarterback Trevor Lawrence would win the award. Maybe Travis Etienne. Maybe the entire Clemson team. Then he heard his name announced, and time seemed to stand still.

"I had no idea I was up for this award," Rencher said. "It was at Monday practice, and I was just getting my mind right and (Swinney) was describing the award, all the names and stories that went with each year's award. ... And then when Coach said, 'Darien Rencher,' man, it was just crazy. I have been bawling my eyes out."

Rencher will be presented with the coveted Disney Spirit Award – given annually by Disney Sports to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure – by Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021. The 30th edition of the awards show, hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be 90-minute virtual special at 7 pm ET.

"It's awesome, man," Swinney said of the award. "Those are the type of awards that I want our program to be known for. I'm glad that it happened. It couldn't have happened to a better guy. We are all proud of you, Rench.”

The award is simply another step in Rencher living out his dream.

“Dreams come true. As a young kid, I grew up around this area, and to see all the things that I thought were setbacks, the Lord used them for major comebacks in my life,’’ Rencher said. “This moment wouldn’t be what it is without all the moments that came before it, and I know this moment will lead to another moment. I feel like one of the highest human acts is to inspire people to do something good. To know that I inspired people makes me thankful for the entire journey.”

Rencher took the time to reminisce about his second ACL surgery – during his junior season at nearby TL Hanna High School in Anderson – and a visit from his pastor, Riley Cummings (who also went to Clemson).

"I was on bed rest for two weeks. After ACL surgery, you can't really do anything," Rencher said. "I don't know if you've ever been around someone who was injured, but you feel like you want to do anything to make them happy. He brought me a milkshake. And he asked me a question. He said, 'Hey, in the next five years, if you couldn't fail, what would you do?' I was still getting recruited, but I just missed my entire junior season. When he asked me that, I was like, 'If it would work out perfect, I would play ball at Clemson. I want to walk on and earn a scholarship.'

"It's surreal. This was my dream."

Rencher has moved his way up the depth chart during his time at Clemson, but he told Swinney one August that he wanted more out of the experience.

"As a walk-on, you want to do well, but you don't really expect anything," Rencher said. "I had a good (preseason) camp, so I asked (Swinney) what it would take for me to be a leader and earn a scholarship one day. He was like, 'Earn the respect of your teammates, the respect of your coaches and do the right thing.' I remember him telling me that. 'All right, that's what I'm going to do.'"

Swinney has watched Rencher bloom in the role of team leader.

"It's great when your best players are also your best leaders. That's not always the case," Swinney said. "Leadership can come from anyone. It can be a freshman. We've had starters who were terrible leaders. We've had seniors who didn't play at all but had unbelievable respect from their teammates. The opportunity to lead on a football team comes through your actions and your work ethic.

"He has become a great leader in his locker room and in this building. To me, that's what it's all about. It's about making the best of what you have and working every day to be the best version of you."

