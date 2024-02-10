No. 5 Tigers top Flames

The Flames (1-2) made Clemson freshman left-handed pitcher Olivia Duncan work early in her debut, touching up the Tigers (3-0) for two runs in the first half-inning on two hits and a walk.

Clemson answered by batting around in the bottom half of the first with an RBI single from Alia Logoleo and run-scoring walks/hit batters to go up 3-2.

Duncan was pulled after 40 pitches and another Liberty runner reaching scoring position in the second frame, where right-hander Brooke McCubbin (2-0) came on and stranded the Liberty runners.

Clemson chased Liberty’s starter without an out recorded in the bottom of the second inning, breaking through for two more runs.

The Tigers loaded up the bags in the third inning, but only managed to scratch across one more run to a 6-2 advantage.

The Flames got a run back in the fourth but stranded two more runners.

Freshman Julia Knowler provided the RBI single in the fifth to make it a 4-run game again.

McCubbin scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win. Logoleo tallied three hits in four at-bats. McKenzie Clark and Alex Brown each scored two runs.

The game acted as a delayed grudge match win, as the Flames knocked off Clemson last year in Lynchburg, 5-4, with a 7th-inning rally.

Clemson plays next on Saturday versus No. 15 Oregon at 7 p.m. (MLB Network).

