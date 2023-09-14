CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence's NFL season is off to quite the start. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence ranked as Top 4 NFL QB after Week 1, ahead of Patrick Mahomes for one outlet
by - 2023 Sep 14 08:51

Trevor Lawrence's third NFL campaign is off to a great start.

Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns to one interception, adding 21 rushing yards, in a 31-21 road divisional win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

That effort came with some mesmerizing throws:

Lawrence moved up to No. 4 in NFL QB rankings for multiple outlets for his effort.

One is the analytics-based Pro Football Focus rankings, which have Tua Tagovailoa at No. 1, Matthew Stafford No. 2, Jimmy Garoppolo No. 3 and then Lawrence after Week 1. One spot behind Lawrence? KC's Patrick Mahomes.

CBS Sports moved Lawrence up two spots to No. 4 in its power rankings, only trailing Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

"The Jaguars got lots of preseason hype, and Lawrence delivered against the Colts, feeding picture-perfect throws to Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in key spots. He could easily be the NFL's smoothest pocket passer this side of Burrow," said CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

Lawrence gets to face Mahomes head-on this week with the Jaguars hosting the Chiefs on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS) in a rematch of a 2022-23 AFC Playoffs game where KC won 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence ranked as Top 4 NFL QB after Week 1, ahead of Patrick Mahomes for one outlet
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update
WSJ names Clemson best in South Carolina, Top 25 institution
WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend
