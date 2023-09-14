|
Trevor Lawrence ranked as Top 4 NFL QB after Week 1, ahead of Patrick Mahomes for one outlet
Trevor Lawrence's third NFL campaign is off to a great start.
Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns to one interception, adding 21 rushing yards, in a 31-21 road divisional win at Indianapolis on Sunday. That effort came with some mesmerizing throws: #TrevorLawrence hit 71%+ for 10th time in last 19 games 🔥 Trevor Lawrence DIME to Evan Engram #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VeBaO1eI87 Trevor Lawrence with a MISSLE of a throw here, no idea how he fit the ball in here. The throw from Trevor Lawrence. The catch by Zay Jones. Lawrence moved up to No. 4 in NFL QB rankings for multiple outlets for his effort. One is the analytics-based Pro Football Focus rankings, which have Tua Tagovailoa at No. 1, Matthew Stafford No. 2, Jimmy Garoppolo No. 3 and then Lawrence after Week 1. One spot behind Lawrence? KC's Patrick Mahomes. CBS Sports moved Lawrence up two spots to No. 4 in its power rankings, only trailing Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. "The Jaguars got lots of preseason hype, and Lawrence delivered against the Colts, feeding picture-perfect throws to Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in key spots. He could easily be the NFL's smoothest pocket passer this side of Burrow," said CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. Lawrence gets to face Mahomes head-on this week with the Jaguars hosting the Chiefs on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS) in a rematch of a 2022-23 AFC Playoffs game where KC won 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.
90.9% (10/16/22 @ IN)
83.3% (9/18/22 vs IN)
81.0% (1/1/23 @ HOU)
80.7% (11/6/22 vs LV)
78.4% (11/27/22 vs BAL)
75.0% (9/10/23 @ IN)
72.5% (11/13/22 @ KC)
71.9% (1/9/22 vs IN)
71.8% (9/25/22 @ LC)
71.4% (12/11/22 @ TN) pic.twitter.com/qvCyOH9p4d
Calvin Ridley caught it, and no, he didn't fumble (overturned)pic.twitter.com/rWxmI4aAxW
OK, Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/5CYIRaAgIh
