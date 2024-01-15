Former Clemson WR confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury

Mike Williams is confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury

Mike Williams' season in LA was cut short before it could ever get going this past season, suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. Williams logged 19 catches for 249 yards and a TD in that action, and going into another contract season, he believes he is primed and ready to go for a big comeback. The Chargers are also happen to be searching for a new head coach and front office group. "That's not really [something] I can control, who we bring in, who's going to be the GM, head coach, and the guys he wants to be a part of this team," Williams told reporters. "I know what I'm capable of doing. I know I'm going to come back stronger, faster and better after this injury, so I just got to focus on what I can focus on and that's me getting back better." Williams signed a $60 million extension for three seasons through the 2024 campaign back in 2022. He was coming off of career-bests in catches (76) and yards (1,146) in the 2021 season. Over seven seasons, and with some injuries mixed in, Williams has logged 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns over 88 games (62 starts). Williams said he is on the right track in his injury rehab. "I'm slightly ahead. I'm in the right space," Williams said. "Just taking it one day at a time, that's the main thing. It's a process, so just taking it one day at a time, but I'm ahead of the process...It's just timelines and stuff we were trying to meet and I'm hitting those timelines ahead of schedule. So, everything is looking good."

