Clemson offers top 2023 TE on spring game visit
by - 2022 Apr 10, Sun 09:34
Jelani Thurman - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.42)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 230   Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA
Rivals:
#17 TE, #24 GA
24/7:
#65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA
The 6-foot-5 Peach State target Thurman was in town Saturday and left with a Clemson offer.
The 6-foot-5 Peach State target Thurman was in town Saturday and left with a Clemson offer.

Four-star 2023 Fairburn, Georgia tight end Jelani Thurman announced a Clemson offer late Saturday night after a spring game stop.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Thurman said.

Thurman is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (65; 247Sports).

As a junior, Thurman hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.

