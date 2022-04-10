|
Clemson offers top 2023 TE on spring game visit
|2022 Apr 10, Sun 09:34-
|
Jelani Thurman - Tight End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.42)
ESPN:
#156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA
Rivals:
#17 TE, #24 GA
24/7:
#65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA
Four-star 2023 Fairburn, Georgia tight end Jelani Thurman announced a Clemson offer late Saturday night after a spring game stop.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Thurman said.
Thurman is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (65; 247Sports).
As a junior, Thurman hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @Clemson247 @ClemsonFB @williamsdo @RecruitLangston @_LingoBingo @CoachDre_QB pic.twitter.com/kZRdPB9KD1— jelani (@jelani3345) April 10, 2022
