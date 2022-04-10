Clemson offers top 2023 TE on spring game visit

TigerNet Staff by

Jelani Thurman Tight End TigerNet: (4.42) (4.42)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA #156 Overall, #5 TE-Y, #16 GA Rivals:

#17 TE, #24 GA #17 TE, #24 GA 24/7:

#65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA #65 Overall, #3 TE, #4 GA 6-5230Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Fairburn, Georgia tight end Jelani Thurman announced a Clemson offer late Saturday night after a spring game stop.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Thurman said.

Thurman is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and a top-100 prospect overall (65; 247Sports).

As a junior, Thurman hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.