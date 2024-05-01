Tennessee offensive lineman Nic Moore receives a visit from Matt Luke

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The scouting services see Nic Moore as a defensive tackle. Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke sees a future on the offensive line for Moore, and with that in mind, stopped by Moore’s school this week. Moore is a 4-star 2025 prospect out of Dandridge (TN) Jefferson County who has earned offers from Ole Miss, Miss. St., Indiana, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, among others. But those offers are for Moore’s skill as a defensive tackle - Moore had a massive campaign in 2023, logging 40 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 55 pressures, and 12 sacks. Moore has played offensive line at a few recruiting events and has gained Luke's attention. And Luke had already seen film. “A while ago, I was sending out film, and Clemson was one of those schools,” Moore told TigerNet. “A day later they followed me back. This happened about two months ago, but then I didn’t really hear anything until the last week and a half. Coach Luke contacted my high school coach and was talking to him and asking him what I was like as a person. “He knows most of my film is on defense, but he thinks he could see me on the offensive line. And I can see myself playing on the offensive line because I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I always thought I was going to be a defensive person, but my head coach was always telling me that I could be phenomenal on the offensive line because I have the agility of a defensive lineman, but I have a good stance and the form for an offensive lineman.” Luke left a message for Moore. “He was apologetic for being late to the game, but he said that he thinks I'm a phenomenal athlete and that I could do really well on the offensive line,” Moore said. “He's been kind of telling me that, you know, things are kind of trending upward for me and that he can see he could see us starting a relationship because he's a man of good faith. And he thinks me and my family are phenomenal people and you can tell he’s a man of good faith talking to him. “He is a great person. You can tell just from the way he talks and who he is that he doesn’t like when he speaks about what family means to him and what the Clemson family means to him. You can tell how genuine of a person he is.” What has it been like having Clemson show interest? “It's a great feeling. I've been kind of praying for God to open His pathways for college football into my life,” Moore said. “I never thought Clemson would come out of nowhere, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity. After watching college football, you'd be kind of an amateur to not know the name of Clemson around the college football world. So I think that Clemson being probably one of the bigger schools that have reached out to me so far and it's a pretty gratifying experience.” Luke said an offer would have to come from head coach Dabo Swinney after Moore makes a visit to campus, and he hopes to do that at the end of May, and he detailed what a Clemson offer would mean. “Like I was saying earlier, it’s a pretty gratifying d experience to have a college of Clemson’s magnitude to be looking at me and talking to me,” Moore said. “And to have somebody talking to me who has a track record like Coach Luke is a very humbling experience. It means that not only does he see potential in me, but it helps me realize the potential that I can have in myself and go reach that potential.”

