Swinney watched football during bye, says it's part of being in a "crazy, sick profession"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney can’t get enough of college football, something he says is due to being part of a crazy, sick profession. Swinney and his Tigers had last week off, a rare break in the grueling grind of the season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik went hiking, other players played video games, and some went home for the weekend. What did Swinney do with his free time on Saturday? He watched college football all day. “Yeah, I watched it. That's all I did. That's what I was saying last night. We're a crazy, sick profession,” Swinney said Tuesday. “Who does that? You get a weekend off, and what do you do? You do your job. It’s like the accountant who goes and watches everybody prepare tax returns on a weekend, on his off weekend. Who does that? I think that's what drives all of us in college football. We're all a little crazy.” Swinney said it’s all about the competition and learning by watching. “We love it. We love the competition. I just like learning. I learn so much watching other people, whether it be plays, how things are managed, clock management, whatever,” Swinney said. “I learned a lot from watching other people and just how they respond. So, it's fun. But it's unique that way, I think, as players and coaches that we love it, love to watch it, love to... I like being a part of it more, but it's fun to be able to watch others, too.” Swinney was asked if he thinks there is more parity in college football this season than in recent years. "Probably. I can't really quantify that in my mind. It's just what's happening right now,” he said. “College football has always been competitive as long as I've been in it. When I was at Alabama, it was a battle every single week. I've never felt like we couldn't win here at Clemson, but I've also always had respect for every opponent. It's a year where it's competitive across the board. Everybody seems to have good players and coaches, and you see it play out on Saturdays. A lot of crazy things have happened this year in college football, coaching, players, penalties. I learn so much watching other people, how things are managed, clock management, whatever. I learn a lot watching other people and how they respond. “A lot of crazy stuff has happened this year in college football, whether it be coaching, players, or whatever. Just crazy. The penalties. I mean, the West Virginia-Houston game, you got to be kidding me. Insane. Just crazy. But that's college football.”

