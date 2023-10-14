Riley says every day provides a glimpse of what Klubnik can do

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Garrett Riley is still learning about quarterback Cade Klubnik and what it takes to make the sophomore successful. Klubnik has been solid this season – he has completed 127-of-210 passes for 1,370 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. His completion percentage (65.2) is good for fourth in the ACC, behind Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke (72.6), UNC’s Drake Maye (72.1), and Louisville’s Jack Plummer (66.0). Klubnik is fourth in passing yards but has also attempted 19 more passes than any other quarterback. There’s been a lot of good, some bad, and a learning curve for Riley, the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. “I thought he got better very quickly in the first month of our season,” Riley said. “Has he been perfect? No, but the kid’s a competitor… I thought he made some strides in a couple of areas in this last game, but probably did some things that he definitely would want back in the Wake Forest game.” Riley then said that he expects Klubnik to continue to learn. “It’s a position that, man, you learn so much from each and every game and those experiences,” Riley said, “and it’s something that he’ll continue to learn from at a fast rate, I anticipate.” He went on to say that every day, every practice, and every game is a chance for him to figure out exactly what Klubnik’s strengths and weaknesses are. “Every single day we practice and every single game you're accumulating more and more of those sample sizes for us as coaches and for me,” Riley said. “What is this guy good at? What can he handle? What is going to maybe put him in a good position and what is for sure going to put him in a good position? Kind of reevaluating what we do and the positions we put him in. Every single game adds to that sample size of what he can and cannot and what's best for him.”

