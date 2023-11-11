CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

by - 2023 Nov 11 10:24

RV/UR CLEMSON (5-4, 2-4 ACC) vs. GEORGIA TECH (5-4, 4-2 ACC)

SATURDAY, NOV. 11 • NOON ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 119 or 193

ODDS: Clemson -14 O/U: 55.5

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson will attempt to extend its active winning streak against Georgia Tech to nine games when the Tigers host the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for noon ET.

BrandonRink®
10:33
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking:-clemson-announces-players-out-for-georgia-tech-game-43198
TonyCrumpton®
10:33
A special day in Tiger Town:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1723362017611038750
TonyCrumpton®
10:26
Military Appreciation Day means Purple jerseys:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1723359929287975318
TonyCrumpton®
10:26
The American flag is in the locker room for Military Appreciation Day:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1723359675108708450
TonyCrumpton®
10:25
Dabo Swinney spending some time with fans at Tiger Walk:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1723358097035436191
