Clemson looks to grab its third ACC in seven conference games this weekend.
Clemson-Georgia Tech depth charts
by - 2023 Nov 6 19:00

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech for a noon kickoff Saturday in Death Valley.

The teams are both 5-4 overall on the season, with the Yellow Jackets having won three of their four and Clemson coming off stopping a two-game skid.

Georgia Tech won 45-17 at Virginia last weekend, while the Tigers upset No. 12 Notre Dame, 31-23.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

See how the depth charts compare below:


