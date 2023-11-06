|
Clemson-Georgia Tech depth charts
2023 Nov 6 19:00-
Clemson hosts Georgia Tech for a noon kickoff Saturday in Death Valley.
The teams are both 5-4 overall on the season, with the Yellow Jackets having won three of their four and Clemson coming off stopping a two-game skid. Georgia Tech won 45-17 at Virginia last weekend, while the Tigers upset No. 12 Notre Dame, 31-23. The game will be broadcast on ABC. See how the depth charts compare below:
