Brother of Clemson commit details three-day Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Max Brown’s three-day visit to Clemson was about more than just working out for the coaches. He got to spend time on his favorite campus and get a reminder about why he loves the Tigers in the first place. Brown is a 2027 athlete out of Jefferson (GA) who has yet to pick up any offers – he will likely earn varsity playing time this season – but his athleticism was on display during the camp and more than once drew the attention of defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and head coach Dabo Swinney. His older brother – Sammy Brown – is one of the nation’s top linebackers for the 2024 recruiting cycle and a Clemson commit. Brown said the visit was everything he hoped it would be. “I loved everything about it,” Brown told TigerNet. “I think Clemson has a beautiful campus out of all the ones we’ve seen. I love it. There is a lot of construction going on, but when they get done with Tiger Walk, it is going to be awesome.” Brown detailed what it’s like to be coached by Goodwin. “He'll coach you up good and he'll make it easy for you to understand, but he'll make it complex for you at the same time and he'll keep on coaching you until you get it right,” Brown said. “And then when you get it right, he'll tell you a 'good job' and when we're doing the one on ones, he'll coach you up, tell you what you do wrong, see what happens the next time. And if you do wrong, they'll tell you to go again. If you do it right, then he'll tell you 'good job.'” Brown said he’s different than Sammy in a few ways. “He will hit you, and then he'll help you up and like give you some flowers,” Brown said. “And when I hit you, I start getting all excited and celebrating with my teammates and stuff, but then I'll shake your hand and then I’ll hit you again.” Brown went to Tennessee’s camp following the Clemson visit, but now will spend the rest of the summer preparing for the season. Jefferson’s JV will scrimmage in Seneca and then the varsity opens the season at nearby Wren. Clemson is still a few years away from offering the younger Brown, but he detailed what an offer would mean. “It would be one of my dream offers,” he said. “We grew up around Clemson and it would just be like one of my dreams come true, just growing up watching Clemson play, watching them win national championships. It kind of sparked in my mind that, 'Hey, I wanna be a part of that. I wanna be a Clemson Tiger. I wanna play for Dabo.'” Brown said he loved watching Deshaun Watson, Tee Higgins, James Skalski, Travis Etienne, and Tee Higgins, but the real pull of Clemson is Swinney. “He's one of the best people you'll ever meet,” Brown said. “He will be there for you anytime. Like Bryan Bresee and his situation with his sister and he was there for him. He will also push you towards Christ. And he'll just be a great role model for you and he'll just be a friend to you. But he'll also coach you up.”

