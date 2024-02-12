CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney moonwalking during recruiting visit

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Feb 12 08:54

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney clearly enjoys life and tries to have fun whenever he can.

For example, during a recent in-home visit with 2024 defensive tackle signee Hevin Brown-Shuler and his family, a dance-off started in the kitchen as Swinney showed off his Michael Jackson moonwalking ability versus a James Brown shimmy.

"He's going James Brown. I'm going Michael Jackson," Swinney said with a smile.

The infectious happiness and laughter that filled the room shows Swinney's innate ability to forge real connections with families, a quality that contributes to his success as an elite recruiter.

Everyone in the room was in a great mood as they know that Brown-Shuler will be a huge boost to the Clemson defense once he arrives in TigerTown this summer.

Check it out below:

