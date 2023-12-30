|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after Gator Bowl win
The fun is in the winning.
Clemson won a hard-fought 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday. It was an epic and memorable fourth quarter in which the Tigers dug deep for the last-second comeback victory. After the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room as it was their fifth straight win in a row after a tough start to the season. Check out the short video below: WE WIN, WE DANCE. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/NSNIkQnZSB
Check out the short video below:
WE WIN, WE DANCE. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/NSNIkQnZSB— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023
