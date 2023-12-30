CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after Gator Bowl win

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 30 10:23

The fun is in the winning.

Clemson won a hard-fought 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

It was an epic and memorable fourth quarter in which the Tigers dug deep for the last-second comeback victory.

After the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room as it was their fifth straight win in a row after a tough start to the season.

Check out the short video below:

