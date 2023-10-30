|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik sees fight in Clemson team, more player interviews
2023 Oct 30 20:44- -
Clemson teammates
Cade Klubnik, DeMonte Capehart,
Khalil Barnes, Tre Williams and
Tristan Leigh spoke to the media Monday as they previewed Saturday's home matchup with Notre Dame (12 pm/ABC).
Check out the full videos of their interviews below:
