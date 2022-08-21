WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Steelers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 16-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 action at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.

However, there are signs that the Jaguars offense is much-improved with the new offensive scheme that fits the talents of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards in two quarters of action.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows Lawrence has more potential as a quarterback that he can reach.

"There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we've seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he's capable of doing it," Pederson said.

Check out Lawrence's highlights from the contest below: