CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Lawrence was impressive against the Steelers (Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA Today Sports)
Lawrence was impressive against the Steelers (Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA Today Sports)

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Steelers
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 21, Sun 12:40

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 16-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 action at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.

However, there are signs that the Jaguars offense is much-improved with the new offensive scheme that fits the talents of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards in two quarters of action.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows Lawrence has more potential as a quarterback that he can reach.

"There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we've seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he's capable of doing it," Pederson said.

Check out Lawrence's highlights from the contest below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson RB leaves Tennessee program
Former Clemson RB leaves Tennessee program
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Steelers
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Steelers
Clemson moves up in ESPN preseason projection
Clemson moves up in ESPN preseason projection
Former Clemson pitcher throws no-hitter
Former Clemson pitcher throws no-hitter
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest