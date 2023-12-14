Two Tigers make 247Sports' Top 101 for the 2023 season

Departing Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. checked in at No. 36.

"The son of the former NFL linebacker is a dominant, run-stuffing defender," 247Sports' Blake Brockermeyer said. "For the Tigers this season, Trotter totaled 88 tackles and 15 TFLs. He is violent at the point of attack and can roam sideline to sideline. Trotter added 5 1/2 sacks and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Trotter Jr. is off to the NFL."

Trotter was named first-team All-America by ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Action Network.

He is joined on the list by departing cornerback Nate Wiggins, who ranked 54th.

"The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has all the traits to be one of the top corners drafted. Wiggins had two interceptions and only gave up 19 catches for 186 yards on the year. He defended eight passes and broke up six more. His injury at the end of the FSU game might have cost the Tigers the win; the 'Noles immediately went after Wiggins' replacement," said Brockermeyer.

Heisman winner and LSU QB Jayden Daniels leads the list.

Players Clemson faced this season on it include Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (4), UNC QB Drake Maye (16), NC State LB Payton Wilson (19), Notre Dame RB Audric Estime (37), Florida State DE Jared Verse (42), Florida State QB Jordan Travis (44) and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette (49).