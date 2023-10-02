|
TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest
2023 Oct 2 17:30- -
Clemson will face off against Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium on October 7th (Saturday), 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons. Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.
