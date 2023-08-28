|
TV announcers for Clemson-Duke
No. 9 Clemson will face off against ACC opponent Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 4th (Monday), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Dave Pasch (broadcaster), Dusty Dvoracek (broadcaster), and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Mike Watts and Ryan Leaf will present the contest on Westwood One Sports.
